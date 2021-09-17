CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 91,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

APAM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

