CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.74. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,822. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

