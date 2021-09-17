CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,316,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $658.02. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $677.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.