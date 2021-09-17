CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,404. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

