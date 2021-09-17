CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,573. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

