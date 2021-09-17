CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 134,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 245.1% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.13. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

