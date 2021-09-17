CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $91.55. 2,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

