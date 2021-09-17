CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 227.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $145.48. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,982. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

