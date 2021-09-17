CWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Upwork by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,640,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,728,671. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of UPWK traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 7,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,224. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

