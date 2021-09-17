CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,319 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,625. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.