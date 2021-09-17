CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 686 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $15,853,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $582,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,504. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.02.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

