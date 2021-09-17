CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. The company had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.