CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $31,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TechTarget by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TechTarget by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,510. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
