CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. CWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $31,658,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TechTarget by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TechTarget by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,510. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

