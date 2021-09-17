CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,525. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.