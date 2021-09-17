CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,070. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

