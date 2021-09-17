CWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303 over the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,750. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $124.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

