CWV Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.62 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and $8,892.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00118322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00177940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,399.07 or 0.07166698 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.28 or 1.00039081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00830665 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

