CyberMiles Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $878,901.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $10.04 million and $878,901.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00051915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00382146 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,046.70 or 0.99928873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00071320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00065305 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

