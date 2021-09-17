Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 91,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,221. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

