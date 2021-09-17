Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.19. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 5,297 shares traded.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.