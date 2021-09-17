DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.24

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $86.00 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

