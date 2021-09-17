Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $378.80 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Dai has a market cap of $6.58 billion and $378.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00131931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.71 or 0.00750512 BTC.

About Dai

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,578,256,523 coins and its circulating supply is 6,578,256,035 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

