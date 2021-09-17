Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $85.01. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
