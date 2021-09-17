Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $85.01. 6,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

