DAO Maker Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005063 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $88.43 million and $9.37 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

