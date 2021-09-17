DAOstack Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0632 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $217,413.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,395.38 or 0.99943332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00068257 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002150 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

