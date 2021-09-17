DAOventures (DVD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $231,045.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.86 million and $231,045.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007706 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

