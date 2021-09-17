Dash (DASH) Hits Market Cap of $2.07 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $200.10 or 0.00421151 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Dash has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $290.45 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002142 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.43 or 0.00983802 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000067 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,334,861 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.