DATA Hits Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $197,528.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044889 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

