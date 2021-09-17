Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $232,323.36.

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,367. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

