Datamine Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $416,426.39 and $30,471.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00729115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001412 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.63 or 0.01193055 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,950,313 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

