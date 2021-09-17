Datum One Day Volume Reaches $19,252.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datum has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $19,252.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00058710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00129174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.