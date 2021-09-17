DAV Coin (DAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 146.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.87 or 0.00380603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,206.98 or 0.99887103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064967 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.