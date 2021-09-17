David Croucher Sells 49,300 Shares of ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Senior Officer David Croucher sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$51,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,000.

PFM stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,879. The firm has a market cap of C$137.12 million and a PE ratio of -27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. ProntoForms Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.