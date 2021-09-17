David D. Sr. Quinn Purchases 2,170 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CFO David D. Sr. Quinn purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $20,007.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ATCX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 3,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,076. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 462,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 666,603 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 389,585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 450,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

