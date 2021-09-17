David Kemp Buys 1,859 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 213.20 ($2.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.38. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WG. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

