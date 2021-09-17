David Kemp Buys 1,859 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £3,996.85 ($5,221.91).

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 213.20 ($2.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.38. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WG. Barclays dropped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.17 ($4.27).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Strangles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.