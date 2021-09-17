David M. Rothenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.02. 33,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

