Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 115,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

