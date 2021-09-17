DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $937,920.76 and approximately $19,723.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00073630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013119 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011309 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003905 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004502 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.