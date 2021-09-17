De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez Sells 20,000 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director De Castro Jose Migue Fernandez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $1,175,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. 844,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,115. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

