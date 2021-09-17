Decentraland Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $80.70 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,077,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,359,143 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

