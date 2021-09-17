Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $404,509.15 and approximately $2,458.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00132266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045621 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.