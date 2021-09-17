Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 304.7 days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$68.05 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCHPF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

