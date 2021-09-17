DeepBrain Chain (DBC) One Day Volume Tops $444,153.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $444,153.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00071366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00178115 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

