Deeper Network (DPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.41 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $104.40 million and $2.41 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00117753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00172889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.63 or 0.07280514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.69 or 0.99676214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.00845910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.