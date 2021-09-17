DEEPSPACE Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $98,600.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00118850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.06 or 0.07164235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,098.46 or 0.99768888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.90 or 0.00828049 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,737,791 coins and its circulating supply is 49,919,783 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

