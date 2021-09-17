Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.30.

NYSE DE traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $349.54. 73,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $210.18 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.16.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

