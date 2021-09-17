DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $858,760.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $858,760.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00070272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00118292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00178303 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.57 or 0.07084880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.63 or 0.99654285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00819825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,710,211 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.