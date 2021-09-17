DeGate Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $20.84 million and approximately $89,421.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

