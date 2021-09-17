Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock valued at $341,307,902. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.