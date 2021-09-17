Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. 275,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
