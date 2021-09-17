Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.57. 275,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.42. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,441,483 shares of company stock worth $341,307,902. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

